(Pocket-lint) - Leaked battery details found in a Chinese regulatory database hint that Apple could be preparing 14-inch and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro for launch.

First uncovered by MacRumors, the scraps of battery information related to the heavily-rumoured upcoming variants were filed on 14 April by Apple supplier Sunwoda Electronic. And, crucially, these batteries match up with the ones found in older, similarly-sized MacBook models.

As seen below, the top battery filing is seen with an Apple-like model identifier A2527, rated at 8,693 mAh/11.45V. This is very similar to the current 16-inch MacBook Pro's battery, which is rated at 8,790 mAh/11.36V.

It's a similar equation with the potential 14-inch model's filing from 30 March, also made by Sunwoda, which features the model number A2519. This battery is rated for 6,068 mAh at 11.47V, which is slightly higher than the 5,103 mAh rating of the current 13-inch MacBook Pro.

There is a bigger discrepancy there - however, with the rumoured design change to a 14-inch model, this could potentially provide more room for a bigger battery. Such an increase was found when the 15-inch MacBook Pro shifted to 16-inches, for example.

Naturally, as we've alluded to, this isn't our first indication that Apple is preparing new MacBook models.

Last week, it was suggested that Apple would unveil 14-inch and 16-inch Pro models with new MX1 chips (not M2, as previously thought) as early as its WWDC 2021 event next week. However, other reports have been more conservative, suggesting we won't see new MacBook Pro models until later 2021.

Either way, these latest battery details do lend credence to the rumours regarding the Pro models' size.

And while we may not get similar support for other rumoured details - such as a Mini LED display, the removal of the Touch Bar and perhaps even the comeback of an SD card slot - until the official announcement itself, we may not have long to wait.

Writing by Conor Allison.