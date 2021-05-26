Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Apple laptop news

Apple's M1X-powered MacBook Pros and Mac mini revealed in new leaks

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Unsplash Apple's M1X-powered MacBook Pros and Mac mini revealed in new leaks
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - There has been a lot of talk about more powerful MacBook Pro models and maybe even a Mac mini arriving this year, possibly powered by an upgraded version of Apple’s M1 chipset. Now, leakers have shared some details about the upcoming processor and devices.

Apple's next chipset will be called M1X, rather than M2, developer Dylandkt has claimed (via 9to5Mac). “M1X is an extension of the M1 that will contain more Thunderbolt channels, CPU cores, GPU cores, multiple external monitor support, and greater power draw", Dylandkt said.

Dylandkt also said Apple's M1X-powered MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models will feature a "1080p webcam, SD card reader, three Thunderbolt USB C ports, an updated MagSafe port, and an HDMI port". The leaker further noted they feature a design similar to the iPad Pro. That means they'll have flat edges and reduced bezels. They'll ditch the “MacBook Pro” logo at the bottom, too.

This leaker previously claimed the M1X would also appear in a “higher-end Mac mini” and upgraded iMac, in addition to new MacBook Pros.

Speaking of that rumoured Mac mini, leaker Jon Prosser, who has a mixed track record, recently shared a video featuring renders of the device based on rumours. He noted the Mac mini is thought to feature four USB4 / Thunderbolt 3 ports, Ethernet, HDMI out, and two USB-A ports.

It might also come with a magnetic power connector and a glass-like top finish.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
Recommended for you
Apple's M1X-powered MacBook Pros and Mac mini revealed in new leaks
Apple's M1X-powered MacBook Pros and Mac mini revealed in new leaks By Maggie Tillman ·
Microsoft teases the next version of Windows will be unveiled 'very soon'
Microsoft teases the next version of Windows will be unveiled 'very soon' By Maggie Tillman ·
Nvidia's RTX 3080 Ti could launch 31 May
Nvidia's RTX 3080 Ti could launch 31 May By Adrian Willings ·
Best microphones 2021 for video calling, podcasting and streaming
Best microphones 2021 for video calling, podcasting and streaming By Adrian Willings ·
Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 7cx Gen 2 chips for cheaper Chromebooks and Windows 10 PCs
Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 7cx Gen 2 chips for cheaper Chromebooks and Windows 10 PCs By Dan Grabham ·
HP's massive Memorial Day sale has savings to spare
HP's massive Memorial Day sale has savings to spare By Pocket-lint Promotion ·