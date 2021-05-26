(Pocket-lint) - There has been a lot of talk about more powerful MacBook Pro models and maybe even a Mac mini arriving this year, possibly powered by an upgraded version of Apple’s M1 chipset. Now, leakers have shared some details about the upcoming processor and devices.

Apple's next chipset will be called M1X, rather than M2, developer Dylandkt has claimed (via 9to5Mac). “M1X is an extension of the M1 that will contain more Thunderbolt channels, CPU cores, GPU cores, multiple external monitor support, and greater power draw", Dylandkt said.

Dylandkt also said Apple's M1X-powered MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models will feature a "1080p webcam, SD card reader, three Thunderbolt USB C ports, an updated MagSafe port, and an HDMI port". The leaker further noted they feature a design similar to the iPad Pro. That means they'll have flat edges and reduced bezels. They'll ditch the “MacBook Pro” logo at the bottom, too.

This leaker previously claimed the M1X would also appear in a “higher-end Mac mini” and upgraded iMac, in addition to new MacBook Pros.

Speaking of that rumoured Mac mini, leaker Jon Prosser, who has a mixed track record, recently shared a video featuring renders of the device based on rumours. He noted the Mac mini is thought to feature four USB4 / Thunderbolt 3 ports, Ethernet, HDMI out, and two USB-A ports.

It might also come with a magnetic power connector and a glass-like top finish.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.