Apple's new iMac will start shipping this Friday

Author image, Associate editor · ·
- There are two different price levels - $1,299 in four colours and $1,499 in all seven colours

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's brand new version of the iMac will start to ship to customers this Friday 21 May. 

We've reviewed the new iMac which boasts the latest Apple Silicon M1 chip inside and a 24-inch 4.5K retina display. In our review we said: "Apple has really pulled it out of the bag with this striking redesign of its venerable all-in-one, which performs at the high level we've come to expect from an M1-based Mac."

The new iMac 24-inch boasts seven different colour finishes (only four on the base model, however) as well as new keyboards and mice that are colour matched while the keyboard features Touch ID on a Mac desktop for the first time. 

There are two different price levels - $1,299 in four colours and $1,499 in all seven colours and you can add more storage for an extra $200/£200. Like the MacBook Pro 13-inch, all models feature the 8 core M1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage but have either 7 or 8 core graphics depending on which level you go for. 

The device is thinner than before and the bezel smaller, although the display still has a neutral white surround on each model - so the coloured enclosure doesn't follow throughout. The power connector is now magnetic too, while the new power brick enables you to connect Ethernet into it.

You also only get the Touch ID keyboard and extra USB-C ports on the more expensive model, while the lower-end model only has a standard version of the Magic Keyboard (presumably you can upgrade).

Apple says its graphics offer around a 2x performance improvement over the previous version. too.

Writing by Dan Grabham.
