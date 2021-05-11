(Pocket-lint) - Renders based on leaked information have given us our first look at the next MacBook Air, with the laptop seemingly in store for a colourful upgrade.

The new images come from concept artist Ian Zelbo, and are formed from real-life images and information shared with them by industry tipster Jon Prosser. The result is our best look yet at what is suspected to be the upcoming MacBook Air M2.

Following the iMac redesign in April, Prosser suggests the MacBook Air is now prime for the same lick of paint. Seven colour options will reportedly available in total - blue, silver, green, yellow, orange, pink and purple - with Apple also potentially ditching the wedge shape of the laptop in favour of a flat style.

As the renders show, the silver and black bezels that have been everpresent on MacBook models are also set to be dropped, with white edges surrounding the screen matching a new keyboard (which appears to feature larger function keys, too).

And though Prosser notes that the display size is currently unknown, previous reports have suggested 14-inch models of the MacBook Pro M2 are likely to launch later this year.

Whether it remains 13-inches or Apple introduces a slightly larger model with its colourful redesign, it's also expected to feature two USB-C ports - one on either side of the unit - and could host the return of MagSafe charging, as well, though this isn't confirmed just yet by Prosser.

Again, since these renders are based on images and information from anonymous sources, it's sensible to take them with a pinch of salt - even if they do follow the logical pattern that Apple will bring the designs of the MacBook into line with the new iMac.

In reality, we won't know for sure until Apple launches the upgraded models, with Prosser hinting that this new MacBook Air won't be arriving until "the end of the year" at the earliest.

Writing by Conor Allison.