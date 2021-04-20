  1. Home
Apple's striking new M1-powered iMac comes in seven different colours

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has introduced a brand new version of the iMac with its own M1 chip inside and a 24-inch 4.5K retina display. The latest iMac introduces colour - and how!

There are seven different colour finishes as well as new keyboards and mice that are colour matched and feature Touch ID on a Mac desktop for the first time. 

The device is thinner than before and the bezel smaller, although the display still has a neutral white surround on each model - so the coloured enclosure doesn't follow throughout. The power connector is now magnetic though, while there's a new power brick you can also connect Ethernet into. 

There are two different price levels - $1,299 in four colours and $1,499 in all seven colours. Like the MacBook Pro 13-inch, all models feature the 8 core M1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage but have either 7 or 8 core graphics depending on which level you go for. 

You also only get the Touch ID keyboard and extra USB-C ports on the more expensive model, while the lower-end model only has a standard version of the Magic Keyboard (presumably you can upgrade). Apple says its graphics offer around a 2x performance improvement over the previous version. 

Writing by Dan Grabham.
