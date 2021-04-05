(Pocket-lint) - Apple's next iMac is thought to be getting a major redesign, and now, a leaker has claimed it might also get a larger display.

Apple offers the iMac in 21.5-inch and 27-inch sizes. Leaker l0vetodream has claimed the company is developing a high-end iMac, however, which will feature its biggest display yet. The leaker specifically said (according to a Google translation of Chinese) it "is really big and bigger than the biggest". That suggests the new model will have a larger viewable area than the existing 27-inch model.

We should note l0vetodream, who has a solid record, also tweeted later: "I don't know why you guys like to over-interpret my words".

The iMac has an eight-year-old design, but its new look is supposed to mirror the 2018 iPad Pro's reduced bezels and flatter sides.

In January, Bloomberg said the iMac will look similar to the 32-inch Apple Pro Display XDR. The small 21.5-inch iMac might also get bumped up to 24 inches as part of the redesign. These new all-in-one desktops should debut sometime in the next few months.

When the new iMac models do arrive, expect them to come running a next-generation Apple Silicon chip, too.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.