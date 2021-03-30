Apple's Developer Conference is back in June and online-only once again

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's WorldWide Developer Conference, known as WWDC, will be back this June and will remain online only. WWDC 2021 will follow the format of last year's event in replacing the annual physical conference.

The event - some of which will be livestreamed for all not just developers - will take place from June 7-11. You will need an Apple Developer account to access most of it though.

Apple will still use it to reveal its plans for enhancements to its software platforms including this year's new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS.

There should be plenty of updates this time around considering we're expecting a slew of new devices during 2021 not least new Apple Silicon Macs and a brand new Apple TV in addition to Apple Tags.

"We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers," said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of worldwide developer relations.

"We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play."

Apple says its developer base now stands at more than 28 million developers and last years format will have enabled more of them than ever to tap into the full range of sessions available. Apple adds there will be "new ways for developers to interact with Apple engineers and designers to learn about the latest frameworks and technologies."

Entries are now open for Apple's Swift Student Challenge where you're able to create a three-minute interactive scene in a Swift playground. Entries are open until 18 April.

