Apple updates the iWork suite of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote with new features

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has updated its iWork suite of apps, Pages, Numbers and Keynote. The Microsoft Office rivals are now in version 11 and the updates are for the versions on macOS, iOS and iPadOS.

The key new feature in the macOS version is an updated media browser, which enables you to search for images and other elements to add to your documents a lot more easily.

Apple has also introduced an update for Keynote for Mac (pictured above) that makes it easier to present over a video call. It previously enabled you to play a slideshow in a window as of last September, but now you can see your notes, the current slide and the next slide in a special window.

Pages, Numbers, and Keynote on iOS and iPadOS have been given a makeover with new precise editing controls and keypads. The idea is that you can more easily adjust the look and placement of text, tables, and other objects.

iWork previously supported Apple's Scribble handwriting recognition on iPadOS in English, but now it will recognise text in five additional languages: Portuguese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

If you're particularly interested, you can check out Apple's release notes for the apps here:

Writing by Dan Grabham.