Apple discontinues more iMacs, refresh incoming

(Pocket-lint) - If you're about to buy an iMac, don't - it's pretty clear the range is about to be refreshed. The new models will feature Apple's own processors rather than Intel, continuing on from the launch of the M1-based Mac mini, MacBook Pro 13-inch and MacBook Air last November.

Firstly, Apple discontinued the iMac Pro. That made complete sense since the standard iMac is now more pro-level than it's ever been. But now it seems that Apple is taking this a step further by discontinuing some versions of the standard iMac, specifically the 21.5-inch, which has had its 512GB and 1TB SSD versions removed on Apple's website.

This follows on from an earlier rumour that the 21.5-inch iMac is being discontinued entirely and that a 24-inch version will be launched in its place.

That would make sense given the direction the display market is heading in, where people are naturally gravitating towards bigger displays. Indeed, last summer when Apple launched its latest iMac, it only refreshed the 27-inch version (read our 2020 iMac review).

And, of course, because we know that Apple is planning to finish its transition to Apple Silicon by 2022, in addition to a bunch of other rumours that the incoming iMac will be redesigned significantly with a more modern design, specifically thinner bezels around the display.

Apple also recently discontinued the HomePod, too, saying that it is "focusing our efforts on HomePod mini". Rivals significantly undercut the main HomePod, with devices like the Sonos One and Amazon Echo Studio.

Writing by Dan Grabham.