Could the MacBook Pro come with a 16 core Apple M1X or M2 processor?

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is reported to be revamping the MacBook Pro range this year and the latest rumours to emerge are a mix of the old, the new and the not sure.

However, they come from reliable Apple leaker AppleLeaksPro, so it's worth us at least considering them. We know that Apple will be upgrading the 16-inch MacBook Pro to its own Apple Silicon processors over the next year or two and so it would make complete sense for it to offer that in 2021.

AppleLeaksPro suggests the new laptops will be with us in the fourth quarter of the year which does make sense to us. It's suggested first and foremost that the MacBook Air will simply have its core count doubled from four cores in the current M1 to eight cores in the M1X or M2, whatever it ends up being called. We've heard before that it would get thinner and lighter.

AppleLeaksPro the states that the 16-inch MacBook Pro will have a 16 core processor. That seems extreme to us, but we have been really surprised at what Apple managed to do with the M1, so it's possible. Alternatively, 16 cores could also refer to the graphics processor.

The leaker also says that Apple is working on a redesigned 14-inch Mini-Led MacBook Pro with an HDMI port and SD card slot in addition to three USB-C ports. These are all rumours we've heard before, but we really don't think it's likely Apple will introduce a bunch more ports on the Mac, though the SD card slot is possible.

Finally, the leaker suggests prices will stay similar to those on offer at present, while Apple will redesign the cooling system inside the MacBook Pro to handle heat better.

Writing by Dan Grabham.