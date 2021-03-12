  1. Home
Today at Apple Product sessions go online for free

- Get to know your new iPad, iPhone or Mac

(Pocket-lint) - Having held product skills sessions in its stores for years, Apple has made a bunch of introductory sessions available online while stores are shuttered.

The sessions in question are fairly basic, intended for those new to Apple gear or who have bought a more advanced product - like a Mac - and want to get used to it. They could also be useful for people who have upgraded to a newer iPad, for example, that supports iPadOS 14 versus an older version of iOS. 

Apple says "Together live with Apple Creatives, you’ll explore hardware, settings and ways to stay productive. Then we’ll cover the latest features and share a few of our favourite tips."

Three sessions are currently available for iPad, iPhone and Mac and there are various timeslots you can pick from to get involved - simply sign up for them with your Apple ID. Selected sessions also have sign language interpreters. 

Apple says the sessions will be available online until September but presumably, they would continue if there's enough demand or it wasn't right to do them in store at that point. More advanced Today at Apple sessions in the past have focused on photography, art, design, coding, music and more.

