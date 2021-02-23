The MacBook Pro is getting an SD card slot once more

(Pocket-lint) - Serial Apple rumour specialist and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has been at it again, this time suggesting that the upcoming MacBook Pro series will have an SD card reader and HDMI port, too.

Both have previously made appearances on the MacBook Pro and we're fully onboard with the rumour that Apple will revamp its MacBook Pro lineup in the coming months and potentially in the coming weeks. And we think the SD card reader rumours have merit - this isn't the first time we've heard them.

However, we think the idea that an HDMI port will return is, shall we say, highly unlikely because of the Mac's support for Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4. Kuo has a decent record with rumours, but we think he's got this one wrong.

Previously Kuo said it would be "similar to the iPhone 12 with no curved edges" so perhaps we're saying goodbye to the curved top. We also believe the Touch Bar will be going in the bin while MagSafe charging will once again return to the Mac - but how this will work is anyone's guess as the charging is currently via USB-C of course - it may well just be that the cable is able to detach really easy.

4 reasons you should protect your computer with Malwarebytes antivirus By Pocket-lint Promotion · 23 February 2021

We believe there will be no Intel option for the new models, which is a bold but expected move.

Writing by Dan Grabham.