A mysterious new Apple product has been filed in the Bluetooth database

- Does the listing refer to an all-new Mac?

(Pocket-lint) - A mysterious new product has been filed in the Bluetooth device database. The filing was made in October 2020 and didn't have any detauils apart from a codename - B2002. 

However, Apple has now added the current MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with Apple's M1 chips to the same listing. That means it could be another Mac model yet to be released.

Could it be a new, super-lightweight Mac that's more akin to an iPad Pro? That's certainly within the capabilities of the hardware and would be an interesting turn up.

However, it is possible that B2002 also refers to the Bluetooth hardware itself, so we'll have to wait and see. 

We are expecting a reconfiguration of the Mac lineup during 2021 - at the very least Apple's own chips will come to more models, such as the iMac. But we also believe there will be a redesign of the current models including the end of the Touch Bar experiment on the MacBook Pro. 

We're certainly expecting a new iMac to be the next Mac line to get M1 chips. There's still a question about what will happen with the more powerful Macs like the Mac Pro and iMac Pro. It seems we'll have to wait longer for those models to transition across to Apple Silicon.  

Writing by Dan Grabham.

