(Pocket-lint) - Some MacBook Pro models are eligible for a free battery replacement, with Apple acknowledging a small number of devices released between 2016 and 2017 facing issues.

The company has launched a new free repair program - not unusual when an issue hits a large number of users - and released a support document outlining which specific models could be affected.

Apple announced that "a very small number of customers with 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro computers" have encountered a problem whereby the battery won't charge past 1%, and could be in line for a replacement if the criteria outlined below are met.

Here are the models that could be affected:

MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)

However, just owning one of these models doesn't automatically grant eligibility for the replacement. You'll first need to check that the battery status indicator pops up with a "Service Recommended" tag, which you can check by following the steps below.

For users running macOS Big Sur:

Click the Apple menu in the top-left corner

Choose System Preferences

Select Battery, followed by Battery in the sidebar

From here, click Battery Health

For those using macOS Catalina or earlier, simply hold the Option key while clicking the battery icon in the menu bar to reveal the battery status.

So, if you do have one of the MacBook Pro models listed, and your battery requires servicing, Apple suggests that you contact the company to get started with the free replacement.

Interestingly, the support document also indicates that it has released a macOS update preventing the battery issue from affecting other 2016 and 2017 models.

Naturally, the cause of the problem isn't detailed, but updating your device to macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 or later - or installing the macOS Cataline 10.15.7 update - should prevent your laptop from experiencing the same charging fate.

Writing by Conor Allison.