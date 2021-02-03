What's new in macOS 11.3: The latest features coming to Big Sur

(Pocket-lint) - As well as new enhancements to iOS and iPadOS, Apple has also announced a bunch of new updates coming to the Mac in macOS 11.3 Big Sur.

These are in a developer beta for now and we don't yet know when they will be released for public use - we'd have thought sometime in the next few weeks.

The Mac certainly has renewed focus from Apple at present due in large part to Apple's desire to move the Mac over to Apple Silicon processors and away from Intel. At present, the Mac mini and MacBook Air have fully transitioned, with the 13-inch MacBook Pro currently available with either Intel or Apple M1 chips. We're expecting the iMac and MacBook Pro lineups to fully transition this year. Sales have been up over recent months as a result.

macOS Big Sur brought a lick of paint and a bunch of new features to Apple's venerable operating system as well as a new version number - 11. Given that the Mac had been on version 10, or X, since 2001, it was a fairly notable step.

Here are all the new features that are coming in macOS 11.3.

Like iOS and iPadOS, macOS can now also support the latest-gen game controllers - Xbox Series X Wireless Controller or Sony DualSense wireless controller.

iPadOS apps can launch with a larger window (thankfully) while there's a new preference pane that enables you to have greater control over keyboard shortcuts.

You can now re-arrange the sections on the Start Page including your favourite websites, Reading List and Siri Suggestions. Extensions can also use the space on the New Tab page.

Autoplay is now supported on Apple Music while HomePod stereo pairing is also supported, too.

Apple News now has a Search tab - again this is similar to the new iOS and iPadOS versions while the News+ subscription area has also been changed to make it easier to navigate. Reminders now has some new features to make it easier to navigate - entries can now be moved up and down any list, even a smart list while you can also print lists and sort lists by more parameters.

Writing by Dan Grabham.