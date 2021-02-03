  1. Home
Latest macOS beta shows HomePod stereo pairing is coming

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's HomePod and HomePod mini fit beautifully into its ecosystem of devices, as you'd hope and expect, with a glaring omission when it comes to macOS users, who have long been unable to use two of the speakers as a stereo pair on most apps.

That's been a huge shame, since the mini version of the speaker in particular would make for a great desktop pair alongside a monitor - but at the moment you can only use them in stereo on a few apps like Apple Music. 

With the release of the beta version of macOS Big Sure 11.3, though, a change has been made that adds stereo pairs of HomePods to the audio output settings on your Mac, letting you select it as a system-wide output source in stereo.

This being a beta, the feature's reportedly still mighty buggy and not working the whole time, but it clearly shows that Apple's been listening, and is fixing the problem. 

Something that's key to note, though, is that just because this feature is present in the beta, doesn't mean it'll make the final cut - especially since it's apparently not working quite as consistently as you'd like. It's very possible that Apple could pull it from the full release, and save it for when it's working flawlessly. 

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.

