(Pocket-lint) - Apple is reportedly planning to announce iMacs and Mac Pros in 2021 with fresh new designs and Apple Silicon.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a solid track record, the iMac will receive its most significant revamp since 2012. Apple is expected to drop the chin beneath the screen, trim the bezels, and re-adopt the flat-back design. The new machines will look like the Pro Display XDR. The new iMacs will replace the Intel-powered 27-inch and 21.5-inch versions now available.

Not only are the new iMacs set to get a new look, but they will be powered by Apple Silicon, according to the report. Apple could also release a new external monitor, a Thunderbolt Display successor, sometime in 2021. Other reports have also claimed Apple is developing MacBook Pros with a new design and no Touch Bar. So, Apple seems to be cooking up overhauls across the board.

As for the Mac Pro, Apple plans to refresh the current tower, but it'll come with Intel processors. The company is working on a new form factor for the machine, however, that is less than half the size of the current Mac Pro. It will feature an aluminum exterior and could "invoke nostalgia for the Power Mac G4 Cube", Bloomberg said. The all-new Mac Pro would also run Apple Silicon.

Apple Silicon debuted last year with the M1 processor in the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.