Reports: New MacBook Pros will have new design and dump the Touch Bar

Reports suggest Apple will be introducing new MacBook Pros before too long and that these models will introduce a new design.

We were expecting there to be a new 16-inch MacBook Pro soon anyway, as like the smaller Pro it will move to Apple Silicon. However, what is new is the contents of a report by well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who is a long-time Apple watcher.

In terms of the new design. Kuo says it will be "similar to the iPhone 12 with no curved edges but there is a slight curve to the lid, so that may go. To be honest, the current-gen Pro is similar to this anyway, so we're taking that with a pinch of salt. But what is more interesting is that these models will signify the end of the Touch Bar era, too, it seems with physical keys returning.

Kuo also believes that MagSafe charging will once again return to the Mac - but how this will work is anyone's guess as the charging is via USB-C - could it be that there is some kind of clever tech to incorporate MagSafe on the USB-C cord? Kuo also suggests there will be additional ports than before.

Kuo says there will be no Intel option on the new models, which is a bold but expected move.

Writing by Dan Grabham.