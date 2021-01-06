(Pocket-lint) - The US Patent and Trademark Office has granted Apple two new patents for two-way wireless charging. The patents, first noticed by Patently Apple, include drawings that show Apple envisioned a MacBook capable of charging an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

The company also included drawings of iPads and iPhones that can wirelessly charge devices. Keep in mind other phone makers already offer devices that can do this so-called reverse wireless charging. Apple’s version is a bit unique, however, as its patent images depict the MacBook’s lid, palm rest, and trackpad wirelessly charging an iOS device.

Such a feature in a future MacBook would be handy should you find yourself without access to power outlets or power bricks. Imagine you’re away from a charger and your Apple Watch is about to run out of battery; wouldn't it be great if you could bring it back from the brink death with your iPhone? Similarly, you could charge your iPhone with your laptop.

Add it all up, and Apple seems to be barreling fast toward a future where its devices could conceivably be portless and able to each another.

But, here's the thing: MacBooks and iPads have aluminium bodies at the moment, making them incompatible with wireless charging technology. If Apple ever rolls out its own reverse wireless charging technology, it'd have to totally redesign its devices. Considering the company hasn't done that in years, we're not holding our breath just yet.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.