(Pocket-lint) - Apple will invest heavily in mini LED displays for its MacBooks from 2021, according to renowned industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

He stated in his latest report that the Cupertino firm will introduce two Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models with mini LED displays next year, each coming with "new form factor" designs.

Mini LED panel technology is superior to the existing LED backlighting used in current MacBook models. Rather than edge-lit, mini LEDs sit behind the LCD substrate and provide precise local dimming. This allows for deeper black levels and accurate colours, while brightness can be more pronounced too.

Kuo believes that Apple will be one of the world's biggest adopters of mini LED displays, having previously also predicted the next iPad Pro will sport the technology. His latest report states that Apple could ship between 10 and 12 million devices using the panels in 2021 alone.

This, he surmises, is because the money Apple saves by using its own Silicon processing can be reinvested in screen tech.

"Because the cost of Apple Silicon is significantly lower than that of Intel CPU, the use of Apple Silicon can offset the increased cost of using mini LED panels," he explained.

Kuo also suggests that a new, more affordable MacBook Air with a mini LED screen will be available in 2022.

Writing by Rik Henderson.