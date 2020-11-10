(Pocket-lint) - During a "One More Thing" virtual event on 10 November 2020, Apple announced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring its M1 Apple Silicon chip.

In June, Apple revealed plans to begin using its own custom ‌processors in Macs, and now, it's announcing those Macs and promising industry-leading performance per watt. Apple said the M1 chip is the first in a family of Apple Silicon chips. The 5-nanometer chip supports Thunderbolt and USB 4, has an eight-core CPU, and boasts the "world's fastest integrated graphics" with a 16-core Neural Engine that can process 11 trillion operations per second.

Apple said the M1 chip, when paired with the ‌MacBook Pro‌’s active cooling system, results in up to 2.8x faster performance than the previous generation. That also makes the laptop up to 3x faster than the best-selling Windows laptop, according to the company. In fact, the new 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ is now the "world's fastest" compact pro notebook, featuring up to 17 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 20 hours of video playback.

That's twice the battery life of the previous-generation MacBook Pro, and it means the new 13-inch MacBook Pro has the longest battery life ever on a Mac. Other new features in the laptop include studio-quality mics, Apple's Secure Enclave in the M1 and Touch ID, and two Thunderbolt ports with USB 4. It weighs three pounds and features a Magic Keyboard, a Retina display, up to 1TB of solid-state storage, and up to 16GB of RAM

The 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ is available for the same starting price of $1,299. Pre-orders are open, with shipping scheduled to begin from mid-November 2020. A Mac Mini and MacBook Air are also available with the M1 chip. It appears as though you can still buy old MacBook Pro models with Intel from Apple, too.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.