Apple Mac mini M1 brings new power to the desktop

(Pocket-lint) - Apple isn't holding back with the launch of its new Mac processor, the M1, announcing a new version of the Mac mini powered by the company's new M1 processor, alongside new versions of the MacBook Air and Macbook Pro.

Promising 3x CPU performance and 6x faster graphics, the new Mac mini will come in the same desk-friendly form factor as previously, but will now be packing the new Apple Silicon processor.

The desktop computer, that doesn't come with a monitor, will include a bevvy of specs including up to 16GB memory, up to 2TB storage and Thunderbolt / USB 4 port support, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet.

As with the other new M1 powered devices in the Mac range, Apple says the devices will be able to run iPhone and iPad apps that are available, as well as standard Intel apps via Rosetta 2.

It's also hoping that developers will build Universal apps that will work natively on the new Mac mini.

It will come with macOS Sur, Apple's latest operating system, and joins the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro in the starting line-up of new Macs that come with the M1 chip.

To boost excitement, it will cost $699, $100 cheaper than the current Intel-powered version, in the US when it goes on sale, and £699 in the UK.

Apple has as yet to state whether there will be variations in the M1 performance, in the same way, that Intel does with the i3, i5, and i7 processors, but the expectation is that like Apple's iPhone and iPad range of "A" processors. It will be one processor per generation.

Apple says all three new models will be available to order straight away and shipping week commencing 16 November.

Writing by Stuart Miles.