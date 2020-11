(Pocket-lint) - Apple's new MacBook Air is here - complete with the new Apple M1, it's new Apple Silicon ARM-based processor.

The MacBook Air is now more like a iPad than ever and will be able to run iOS and iPad apps using macOS 11 Big Sur. There's no fan, so it's silent, with around 15/18 hours of battery life. There's also support for USB 4 and Thunderbolt 3.

Again it has a 13-inch screen (slightly improved), better webcam and again it clocks in from $999/£999.

More to follow.

Writing by Dan Grabham.