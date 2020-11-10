Apple Silicon Macs will run iOS apps, but some major ones won't be available

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's first Macs running on Silicon chips are expected to be revealed today and while we will have to wait a few more hours to find out full details on the ARM Macs, Apple previously revealed they would be able to run any iOS app.

A report from 9to5Mac claims that while any iOS app can be downloaded and installed on the Silicon Macs however, some big app developers like Google and Facebook may not offer their apps through the Mac App Store.

The report says that by default all iOS apps will be available on the Mac App Store for the Silicon Macs, but Apple is giving developers the option to opt out of this and Google and Facebook are two of the companies said to be opting out.

The site claims Google won't offer the native YouTube app, Google Maps, Google Drive or Gmail apps for the Apple Silicon Macs, for now at least. Meanwhile, Facebook opting out means the Facebook app itself, along with Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger won't be available to begin with either.

Other apps said to be missing include Snapchat, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Candy Crush, Among Us and Real Racing 3.

For apps that are available, 9to5Mac says users will see a message that says: "Designed for iPad. Not verified for macOS."

It's worth noting that while some developers may have opted out of the Apple Silcon Mac App Store, that doesn't mean the apps offered by them will never appear. It may just be that developers are ensuring the experience is what they want it to be before opting in.

We expect to find out more on what apps will definitely be available during Apple's Special Event. You can read about what else to expect and how to watch the event in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.