(Pocket-lint) - Apple will reportedly unveil new Arm Macs soon and is also making several more, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

In fact, the company's upcoming “One More Thing” event should be the first time it introduces a Mac running custom Arm-based CPUs. Apple will reportedly unveil three new laptops with Apple Silicon chips: One 13-inch MacBook Air and two MacBook Pro models (13 inches and 16 inches), Gurman said.

Gurman also said a redesigned iMac, a new Mac mini, and a half-sized Mac Pro - all powered by Apple Silicon - are in development.

Keep in mind the company announced in June that the transition from Intel chips to its own Apple Silicon will take two years. So, Apple appears to be kicking things off with an update to its laptop line. If we had to guess, it might use next year and the year after that to update desktop computers. But that's not confirmed.

Apple is reportedly developing a new Mac Pro that looks like the current design but is about half the size. Other than that, details are thin about Apple's new Arm Macs, which means we still have plenty to learn from Apple during its next event. Called "One More Thing", it is set to be held on 10 November 2020.

For a roundup of what to expect from Apple's event, plus how to watch it live come show day, check out our regularly updated watch guide here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.