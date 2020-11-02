(Pocket-lint) - Apple has announced a “One More Thing” event for 10 November, when it will presumably introduce the first Arm Macs that run on Apple Silicon.

It's worth noting that "one more thing” is a phrase Apple uses only when it's unveiling major product announcements. The company used it when it announced the 10th-anniversary iPhone X in 2017, for instance.

Apple has already announced plans to switch from Intel processors for its own Apple Silicon at WWDC 2020. (Since 2005, Macs have used Intel processors.) We were initially told Apple's ARM-based chips would be out later in 2020, so this event is likely all about Silicon Macs.

Along with new Macs, Apple could introduce MacOS 11 Big Sur, also announced at WWDC last summer. It's the next major OS update for Macs.

Elsewhere, Apple's AirTags and over-ear AirPods have been heavily rumoured for months, so we could see them debut at the "One More Thing" event. They were expected to debut last month, during the iPhone 12 event, and during the September event, but only new Apple Watches and iPads debuted.

This year hasn't been normal by any means, and Apple's event schedule definitely reflects that, as it's holding three events this autumn, rather than just one or two.

