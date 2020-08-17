Apple approves third-party repair shops to fix Macs

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has announced that it is extending its independent repair provider (IRP) program to include Mac computers. That means approved third-party repair shops can now service Macs, including MacBooks, as well as iPhones.

The programme launched a year ago and enables independent repair services to use authorised Apple parts, but was limited to Apple's mobile devices.

"We're excited to expand our independent repair provider program to the Mac, so that customers have an additional way to have their Mac serviced with Apple genuine parts," Apple's COO, Jeff Williams.

"When a device needs repairs, we want people to have access to a safe and reliable solution - this latest expansion joins the thousands of repair locations we’ve added over the past year. We’re looking forward to bringing that convenient and trustworthy repair experience to our Mac users."

Apple IRP program is available in the US, Canada and across Europe - including the UK.

There are over 5,000 authorised service providers around the globe and they are capable of making both in and out-of-warranty repairs - the former without breaching warranty conditions.

"Being a part of the IRP program has greatly increased our repair business at GreenMind. Having access to Apple's parts, tools and internal training has absolutely been a game-changer for our organization, and we’re incredibly excited about also offering Mac repairs through the program," said the CEO of Denmark's GreenMind APS, Jakob Højland.

Writing by Rik Henderson.