Apple works with UK creators on new 'Behind the Mac' film

Apple has worked with various UK creators to produce a UK-specific version of its 'Behind the Mac' series. As always, the video (above) features big and not-so-big names working on whatever it is that they do... with their Mac in front of them.

Wallace of Wallace and Gromit fame is pictured in Aardman's Bristol studio, while others featured include musicians Jay Crookes, Dave and Rapman, actress Maisie Williams, designer Gabriella Marcella, ustwo games, Grayson Perry plus photographers Vicky Grout and Ewen Spencer.

Apple seems a lot more willing to celebrate its past in recent times and these videos always feature a complete smorgasbord of Macs including many older MacBooks with light-up logos and ancient ports. There's even what looks like the classic white MacBook (discontinued in 2011) used by actress, screenwriter and director Michaela Coel. These videos also feature real rather than sanitised office setups so there are plenty of photocopiers, awkward postures and a coffee cup or three.

The video is soundtracked by Imagination by Labrinth (who also feature in the video).

The Behind the Mac series has been running for a few years now and you can go and check out some of the other videos on YouTube including Behind the music, Behind the Mac featuring Stormzy, Gorillaz, Sir Paul McCartney, David Bowie and Lily Allen.