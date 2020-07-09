Apple Silicon Macs will continue to use Thunderbolt, so there will be an Intel element after all

Apple has committed to using Thunderbolt on its Apple Silicon Macs, even though it is pulling away from Intel technologies elsewhere.

The new Macs will use customised ARM processing instead, but Intel's Thunderbolt USB-C connectivity will remain, the Cupertino company has confirmed.

This comes as Intel revealed details on Thunderbolt 4 - the new standard for superfast wired data transfer. It adds support for the USB4 standard and is capable of transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps.

It is claimed that it will enable connection to 8K monitors.

There's no guarantee that Apple will adopt Thunderbolt 4 in its new Apple Silicon Macs, but there is every likelihood. After all, it did help develop the standard in the first place.

As it told The Verge, "Over a decade ago, Apple partnered with Intel to design and develop Thunderbolt, and today our customers enjoy the speed and flexibility it brings to every Mac. We remain committed to the future of Thunderbolt and will support it in Macs with Apple Silicon."

The first Apple Silicon Mac is yet to be unveiled but will be announced and released before the end of 2020.

As revealed during WWDC 2020, Apple will continue to also make Intel Mac computers for the foreseeable future, until the Silicon hardware has really bedded in.