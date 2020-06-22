Apple macOS 11 Big Sur: All the key new Mac features explored

Apple's latest version of macOS is here. Called macOS Big Sur - again after a Californian landmark - the new operating system introduces some key new enhancements.

Most noticeable is the new iPadOS-like design, but there's more to Big Sur under the hood. That's because Big Sur will run on both Intel-based Macs, but also those running on Apple-made processors (ARM-based) which will start to be introduced at the tail end of 2020.

So what's new in macOS Big Sur? Let's find out.

macOS 10.xx (or macOS X as it originally) has changed significantly in design over time since its 2001 launch, but there's never been such a big refresh in one go as there is this year.

The colour palette, window edges, icons, menu bar and buttons have all been refreshed and yes, it seems very much more iPad-like in appearance.

A new translucent menu bar moves icons out of view when you're not using them.

There's now an even more iOS-like Control Center in the customisable menu bar, while Notification Center has also been made more interactive with redesigned widgets that can be different sizes. All the core apps also have a design refresh.

Mac Catalyst apps (ported from iOS and iPadOS) automatically inherit the new look.

Apple says that Safari has been given a speed boost which compares favourably with Chrome but notably there was no comparison shown with Microsoft Edge or Firefox. Tabs have also been entirely redesigned and are now identifiable by favicon, bringing it in line with other browsers. There are also some additional personalisation features, too.

Safari Extensions will be easier to install and use and can be found more easily in the Mac App Store.

Privacy reports are also now more detailed in Safari, too.

Messages on the Mac hasn't been the most reliable app since its introduction but now things are being beefed up, with new tools to pin important conversations for quick access and share expressive messages. Search is now much easier to use. You can also now use balloons, confetti and Memojis on the Mac, too.

Group messaging has also been made a lot easier on the Mac, too, with inline replies and group icon photos to easily identify the group.

Maps has also received a power-up in iOS and iPad OS and so new features also come to the Mac as well. You can discover places to visit with Guides or create custom Guides, too. Look around enables you to view destinations in 360 degrees, while there are also cycling and EV features, too.