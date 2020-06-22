Yes, there really is a saddle for your Mac Pro - yee-haw!

No, don't check your calendar - it really is June not April. And, there really is a saddle bag for a Mac Pro.

Premium bag maker Waterfield has added a leather Mac Pro Gear Saddle to its range, which can store accessories, headphones and "other tech" in its pouches.

Priced at $399, it flaps over the top of your portable "workhorse" of a computer, so you'll always have the essentials with you when wheeling it around the office.

It weighs 1.17kg and measures 977.1 x 431.8mm, with the pockets sitting either side. It doesn't cover any essential ventilation holes (although we're not sure how much hotter the Mac will run when wrapped in cowhide) and all fun aside, actually looks quite useful.

There don't seem to be any vegan options though.

You also get a waxed canvas gear pouch thrown in for good measure, that can fit in a bottom, horizontal pocket and, presumably, hold a MacBook too.

A cowboy hat is optional, however.

Waterfield has the saddle bag available now, for shipping in July. It also sells more conventional tech carry cases and accessories, in case you don't have a Mac Pro or fancy covering it in bits of cow.