New iMac said to be surprise launch during WWDC 2020

This year's WWDC is set to be a very different kind of event, with the entire thing occuring online only. But that's not to say it will be lacking in surprises or interest.

Not only have we heard that ARM-based Macs could make an appearance, with Apple-made chips for the first time, we could also get a reinvention of the iMac line-up.

Rumour has it that an iMac 2020 model will be redesigned around the iPad Pro - including similar aesthetics and thin bezels.

It is also alleged to be powered by the T2 chip and ditch the fusion drive.

Leaker Sonny Dickson took to Twitter to spill the beans.

New iMac incoming at WWDC. iPad Pro design language, with Pro Display like bezels. T2 chip, AMD Navi GPU, and no more fusion drive — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 9, 2020

To be fair, we had heard that a new iMac could be in the works back in March. And, considering the current iMac design has been going strong for more than a decade, it's probably about time it was jazzed up a little.

It seems odd to us that Apple would unveil a brand new line during its online only event, without the whooping and hollering to go with it, but these are strange, unprecedented times.

We'll keep you up-to-date with any other information on the build up to the 22 June keynote.