Apple has announced a refresh of its 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop, adding the "Magic Keyboard" from the 16-inch and better performance.

The latest model also sports 10th Gen Intel Core processing, with Turbo Boost speeds of up to 4.1GHz.

The new Magic Keyboard is essentially the same tech as introduced with the 16-inch MacBook Pro at the end of last year. It ditches the much-maligned butterfly keys of the previous 13-incher, in favour of a redesigned scissor mechanism.

There is also a physical Escape key on the new keyboard.

Other enhancements include up to 16GB of faster 3,733MHz RAM as standard and double the storage. Standard storage ranges from 256GB to 1TB, while models can now even be specced up to 4TB of SSD capacity.

Some might have expected a 14-inch screen size, considering recent rumours have pointed that way, but that's now unlikely to be part of Apple's plans anytime soon.

Instead, the latest refresh has a 13-inch Retina display. There is also a Touch Bar at the top of the keyboard and Touch ID for easy log in.

The 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is available to order now, priced from £1,299 ($1,299 in the US).

