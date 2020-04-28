If you've used a computer in you're lifetime, then you've most definitely experienced a stubborn, unresponsive app.

This is when an app - be it Chrome, Photoshop, a game, what have you - freezes and won't close normally, leaving you with no choice but to force-quit it. Surely, we all know how to force an app to close on PCs at this point. But Macs, well, they're an entirely different beast.

If an app on your Mac stops responding, you can use what Apple calls "Force Quit" to close it. But before you take this drastic route, try to close the app the usual route: Choose Quit from the app's menu in the menu bar, or you can press Command + Q while in the app.

If the app still doesn't quit, then follow these steps:

Simultaneously press these three keys: Option, Command, and Esc (Escape). Select the app in the Force Quit window, and then click Force Quit.

Alternatively, you can select Force Quit from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of your screen, and then select the app you want to quit via the Force Quit window. As you can see, Apple's Force Quit function works very similarly to pressing Control + Alt + Delete on a PC.

The Finder tool helps you find and organize all your documents, media, folders, and other files. It's the first thing you see when your Mac starts, and it's always available when you're using other apps. So, if Finder should ever freeze, your Mac will be temporarily useless. Luckily, you can force Finder to quit when it stops responding. Just select Finder in the Force Quit window, and then click Relaunch.

