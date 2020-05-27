In Mac OS Catalina (v10.15.5), Apple introduced a great feature: battery health management. The idea being simple: to preserve your battery's longevity over extended months and years of use.

However, with battery health management activated - which it is on by default - your Mac battery might not charge to full power, in order to avoid accelerated chemical decomposition.

While that makes sense in a long-run scenario, it might not if you have a long journey and want to push your battery to a full charge. So how do you switch off battery management and get that charge to 100%?

Click the Apple symbol () at the top left of screen

Select System Preferences

Click Energy Saver > Battery Health

Deselect the Battery health management checkbox

Select 'Turn Off' from the pop-up window

We wouldn't recommend leaving this switched off at all times, however, in order to ensure your MacBook's battery lifespan will last longer. After all, that's the whole point of this feature: to monitor battery temperature, history and charging patterns to create a tailored protective plan for your Mac.

Apple also warns that the feature may cause your battery status menu to show the need for service - even if this isn't necessarily the case. Here's how you can check on battery health information.

While holding Option/Alt, click the Apple symbol (), at the top left of screen

Select System Information (this won't show without pressing Option)

The System Information app will open > Under Hardware select Power

Under Battery Information look for Health Information

For a modern MacBook Pro / Air this count should be sub-1000 cycles (other models/ages differ)

If you believe that your battery is incorrectly showing need for service, here's how to reset it by resetting the system management controller. If not, you may need a battery service/replacement at your local Apple store.