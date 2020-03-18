The most portable Mac gets even better: MacBook Air gets a welcome boost

The MacBook Air has been given a boost that fixes recent keyboard woes and delivers a welcome speed bump as well, including quad-core processors for the first time. At the lower end of the range it also clocks in at the $999/£999 mark.

After recent criticism of the butterfly keyboard, Apple debuted a new Magic Keyboard in last year's 16-inch MacBook Pro and, while we were expecting it to come to a rumoured 14-inch MacBook Pro it has now come to the Air.

The laptop features the latest 10th-generation Intel Core processors (finally) up to the 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7 variant, meaning Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz.

Now with Intel Iris Plus Graphics driving the 13-inch display, too, the Air has up to 80 percent faster graphics performance over the predecessor MacBook Air. It can also drive up to a 6K external display should you want it to.

The base-level storage has also increased - up from 128 to 256GB. That's welcome because 128GB is fast becoming untenable on many laptops if you've got a decent amount of files and apps. You can also upgrade to a quite ginormous 2TB SSD (among other options) should you be slightly more well off in the financial stakes.

Apple says the Magic Keyboard delivers 1mm of key travel and is more stable than ever, while the keys are easier to replace and re-seat. TouchID is also on board as you'd now expect and the laptop once again comes in gold, silver and space grey.

