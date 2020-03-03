Apple is working on six new products featuring Mini-LED, and they're slated to debut sometime this year and next year, according to a research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He has a fantastic track record when it comes to sharing deep insights on yet-to-be-announced Apple devices.

Kuo (via MacRumors) claimed Apple is preparing to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 27-inch iMac Pro, 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, 10.2.-inch iPad, and a 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ Mini. The ‌iMac Pro‌ will launch in the fourth quarter of 2020, and the 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ Mini will launch in 2020, Kuo added. Meanwhile, the Mini-LED version of 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ will launch sometime in autumn 2020.

All these will be items with Mini-LED displays, and Kuo specifically said in his note that production is not expected to be delayed by the coronavirus. He's also said Apple is likely switching to Mini-LED over OLED because it offers improvements, such as localized dimming and a wider color gamut.

The 14.1-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ is perhaps the most interesting upcoming device because it's an entirely new size for the ‌MacBook Pro‌. It'll presumably debut alongside the refreshed 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro. In previous notes, Kuo indicated the 16-inch model would arrive in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The iMac Pro‌ is another interesting potential launch, as the current model debuted in 2017 and is overdue for an update.