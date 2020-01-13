A new Apple product has surfaced through the Eurasian Economic Commission, as noted by 9to5Mac, which spotted what could be a new MacBook Pro with a redesigned Magic Keyboard in the EEC's database.

Shortly before the holidays, Apple submitted some filings to the EEC, and one of them is for an unreleased product with the model number A2289. The company described it as a “portable personal computer” running macOS 10.15. Add it all up, and it's likely a new MacBook laptop.

Keep in mind, in 2015, Apple ditched the "scissor" mechanism below each key on the MacBook line and began releasing new laptops with butterfly switches as part of an effort to make its MacBooks even thinner and lighter. However, users immediately criticized the butterfly switch design, claiming these keyboards could be easily damaged by something as simple as dust.

Apple revamped its butterfly switches at least three times to address complaints. But class-action lawsuits were filed, and Apple conceded with a free replacement programme. It also dropped the butterfly switches entirely, with the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard in late 2019.

Now, thanks to Apple's EEC filings, along with predictions from at least one notable analyst, there is reason to believe a 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Magic Keyboard is coming. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who correctly predicted the 16-inch MacBook Pro, claimed last summer that Apple wants to bring its new scissor-switch keyboard to a 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air in 2020.

While it's not clear if model A2289 is the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, it makes sense to 9to5Mac. We'll likely hear more from Apple soon, as filings such as these from the EEC usually precede product launches by weeks or a couple months.