Apple has a new patent for virtual positioning of audio, which could lead to new, immersive audio experiences for its users.

In fact, the new patent builds upon another that Apple filed, which enables users to hear where people are positioned in any room through specific headphone technology. Apple's latest patent, which it's just been granted, essentially does the same thing, but with MacBook's existing speakers.

9to5Mac described the new patent as a virtual audio system that cancels-out crosstalk from overlapping soundwaves and makes users feel as though their audio is emanating from different loudspeakers in a room. Patently Apple said Apple's patent covers “spatial cues” that let a sound be virtually positioned in a room. It was filed in 2018 and is meant to enhance things like sports broadcasts.

1/1 USPTO

There is no indication Apple will ever include such a feature on its next-generation products, but at the same time, we can certainly imagine it being used to improve iOS games and apps, as well as even TV shows and other content through the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Imagine watching a new show on Apple TV+ with this immersive audio feature enabled. You could feel like you're right in the middle of the action. But this is just a patent; there is no telling whether the tech will ever come to fruition.