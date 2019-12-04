Apple has admitted there is a shutdown issue with the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apparently, some models keep randomly turning off.

According to Apple, customers have reported that their MacBook Pro laptops are powering down even when they still have a charge. MacRumors also surfaced a forum thread where owners discuss this problem. If you own a 13-inch MacBook Pro, which Apple first released this past summer, and it has a Touch Bar with two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, then you may be affected. Here's what you can do.

Apple has detailed in a support page what you can do:

If your MacBook Pro's battery is less than 90 per cent charged, continue to step two. If your battery is more than 90 per cent charged, use your computer until the percentage drops below 90 per cent, and then continue to step 2.

Connect your Mac to its power adapter. Quit all open applications. Close your computer's lid, which puts your Mac in to sleep mode. Let your Mac charge for at least 8 hours. After eight hours, update to the latest version of macOS.

In other words, Apple suggests getting your MacBook Pro’s battery to under 90 per cent. Then, connect it to a power adapter, close all applications, and shut the lid to kick on the laptop's sleep mode. You'll need to let it charge without any interruption for at least eight hours. At that point, you should update your machine. So, this fix is obviously an overnight task, and the software patch might be a key component.

Apple recommended contacting its support team or scheduling an appointment at your local Apple store for a closer look.