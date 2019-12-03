Some customers still aren't happy about their MacBook keyboards

Thought Apple's keyboard woes were over with the new 16-inch MacBook Pro? Well they might be for new laptops, but many customers still aren't happy with the keyboard failures on their existing Macs - and a group in the US is even pressing ahead with a legal case against Apple.

The 'butterfly' keyboards - used in the MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are still the subject of an ongoing replacement program which must be costly for the company since it covers pretty much all new portable Macs since 2015, a run only ending with the new 16-inch model. Even if you buy one of the remaining 15-inch models from a store's stock, it's still covered by the replacement program.

Apple hasn't managed to end the case as yet, with a judge throwing out its protestations about the case on Monday.

The suit alleges Apple hid the issues with the keyboards and failed to provide an "effective fix" to the problem. That latter issue refers to the replacement keyboards that Apple previously provided - many of which have had similar problems to the ones they replaced.

Indeed, we can sympathise with that; our own MacBook keyboard has a couple of sticky keys after being entirely replaced previously. Stuck keys or missed keystrokes are the common issue, caused by the accumulation of dust, crumbs or other particles within the keyboard mechanism.