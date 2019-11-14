  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Apple laptop news

Apple's Phil Schiller says Chromebooks are 'cheap testing tools', iPad best for the classroom

|
Apple Apple's Phil Schiller says Chromebooks are 'cheap testing tools', iPad best for the classroom
Get Windows 10 Pro for less than $12 and Office for less than $30!
Get Windows 10 Pro for less than $12 and Office for less than $30!

- iPad is the best solution for education rather than the Chromebook, says Schiller

Apple's marketing chief Phil Schiller got into a bit of hot water when he was asked about the rise of Chromebooks in education during an inteview with Cnet, remarking "Chromebooks have gotten to the classroom because, frankly, they’re cheap testing tools for required testing.

"If all you want to do is test kids, well, maybe a cheap notebook will do that. But they’re not going to succeed."

While it's easy to say that the comments were misguided, they should be read in the context of the full interview.  

Schiller was trying to make the point that the iPad is the best solution for education rather than the Chromebook (or even the MacBook, which started off being the topic of the interview). 

We've previously interviewed Schiller ourselves and he appears to speak very freely; we should be thankful that an Apple exec is willing to speak his mind.

However, clearly even Schiller felt he may have gone too far - not least because of the reporting of his comments elsewhere - and has since taken to Twitter to clarify the interview further:

PopularIn Laptops
Your Chromebook now shows you its end-of-life date
Apple Mac Pro specs and features: Up to 28 cores of supreme power
Apple's Phil Schiller says Chromebooks are 'cheap testing tools', iPad best for the classroom
Best backpacks for tech: Carry your laptops and tablets in style
Apple's all-new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR will be available in December
It's official! 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro debuts with scissor-mechanism keyboard