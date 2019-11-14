Apple's Phil Schiller says Chromebooks are 'cheap testing tools', iPad best for the classroom

Apple's marketing chief Phil Schiller got into a bit of hot water when he was asked about the rise of Chromebooks in education during an inteview with Cnet, remarking "Chromebooks have gotten to the classroom because, frankly, they’re cheap testing tools for required testing.

"If all you want to do is test kids, well, maybe a cheap notebook will do that. But they’re not going to succeed."

While it's easy to say that the comments were misguided, they should be read in the context of the full interview.

Schiller was trying to make the point that the iPad is the best solution for education rather than the Chromebook (or even the MacBook, which started off being the topic of the interview).

We've previously interviewed Schiller ourselves and he appears to speak very freely; we should be thankful that an Apple exec is willing to speak his mind.

However, clearly even Schiller felt he may have gone too far - not least because of the reporting of his comments elsewhere - and has since taken to Twitter to clarify the interview further: