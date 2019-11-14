Apple's all-new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR will be available in December

Apple has announced that its redesigned Mac Pro and premium display will available to buy this Christmas.

The company, which announced the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR in June, had originally said the system would ship this autumn. Then, Bloomberg recently claimed it would be available next month. Now, Apple confirmed its "all-new Mac Pro, the world’s best pro desktop, and Apple Pro Display XDR, the world’s best pro display, will be available in December", according to a press release.

This news was quietly shared alongside the launch of the all-new, 16-inch MacBook Pro. Unlike that machine, which starts at $2,399 in the US, the Mac Pro starts at $5,999. That base-model gets you an 8-core 3.5GHz Intel Xeon processor, a Radeon Pro 580X GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. However, orders can be fully customised, so exact pricing remains unclear.

Apple has said the Mac Pro can come with up to 8TB of SSD space, for instance, which won't be cheap. Here's Apple's description:

"Designed for maximum performance, expansion, and configurability, Mac Pro features workstation-class Xeon processors up to 28 cores, a high-performance memory system with a massive 1.5TB capacity, eight PCIe expansion slots and a graphics architecture featuring the world’s most powerful graphics card. Pro Display XDR features a 32-inch Retina 6K display with P3 wide and 10-bit color, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a super wide viewing angle, all at a breakthrough price point."

Apple is also releasing the Pro Display XDR next month. This monitor costs $4,999 (or $5,999 for a model with a “nano-texture” matte coating), plus there's an extra $999 if you purchase the stand, or $199 extra for a VESA mount.