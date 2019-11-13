It's official! 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro debuts with scissor-mechanism keyboard

Apple has unveiled an all-new 16-inch MacBook with up to 8-core processors, up to 64GB of memory, plus all-new graphics with up to 8GB of video memory.

To cope with the heat from the new hardware, there's also a redesigned cooling system underneath with a much larger heatsink and heftier airflow.

However, Apple has opted to use 8th and 9th generation Intel Core processors rather than opting for the latest 10th generation - presumably because the former are available in greater quantities at present.

The new 16-inch model is a direct replacement for the 15-inch, which is no longer on sale from Apple directly, though no doubt there will be some decent sales on existing stock.

Apple is selling the new 16-inch MacBook Pro in silver or space grey, with a starting price of $2,399 in the US and £2,399 in the UK.

The latest Mac also hopes to banish Apple's recent keyboard woes with a new Magic Keyboard featuring a redesigned scissor mechanism. Apple redesigned the butterfly keyboard several times and subsequently launched a free replacement programme.

Now it hopes the Magic Keyboard (a version of which desktop Macs have had for ages) can change things up. The top of the keyboard still features the Touch Bar (now slightly thinner) alongside the Touch ID button. Apple has also listened to pro users and has included a physical escape key, taking it off the Touch Bar.

There's also a six-speaker sound system, longer battery life thanks to a 100Wh battery, the familiar Force Touch trackpad and Apple's T2 Security Chip. You can also have - wait for it - up to 8TB of storage on board.

The retina display has been super-sized - now it boasts a resolution of 3,072 x 1,920 and a higher pixel density of 226 ppi. That means there are nearly 6 million pixels available for you to get lost in your projects.