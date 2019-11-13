Apple is about to launch its 16-inch MacBook Pro, an all-new laptop that has been rumoured for months, according to a new report.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple could launch the machine as early as today, 13 November, with sales starting right after. It'll supposedly cost around as much as the $2,399 15-incher (the base model). However, after Wednesday, the 15-inch MacBook Pro will be totally replaced with the new 16-inch model. It'll bring not only improved specs but also a totally revamped keyboard.

In 2015, Apple ditched the "scissor" mechanism below each key on the MacBook and MacBook Pro and moved to flatter butterfly switches, as part of an effort to make its laptops even thinner and lighter. But users immediately criticised the design, claiming the keyboards could be easily damaged by something as simple as dust. Class action lawsuits were even filed against Apple.

Apple redesigned the original butterfly switches at least three times to address issues, and it even launched a replacement programme. Now, it appears to be conceding even more, by introducing a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a redesigned keyboard that presumably ditches the butterfly keys. But will Apple go back to the scissor mechanism? We'll likely find out in a matter of hours.

Gurman said he expects the MacBook Pro to also feature louder speakers. He noted the high-end Mac Pro will release sometime in December, too.