Has Apple's manufacturer begun shipments of a new 16-inch MacBook Pro?

Apple's much-rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro could debut in a matter of days.

The laptop, which has been expected for months, will reportedly be available by the end of October, which means it would likely be announced in the next week or so. This is all according to anonymous supply chain sources who spoke to DigiTimes, a publication with a decent track record when it comes to spoiling Apple news. The report details how one Taiwanese manufacturer has even begun "volume shipments" of the new laptop.

This all-new MacBook Pro would be the largest in Apple's existing lineup. It's thought to feature a scissor keyboard, thin bezels, and Intel's latest processors (Coffee Lake Refresh, or maybe even Ice Lake processor, which have yet to be announced for MacBook Pro). It should have the same footprint as Apple's current 15-inch model, despite packing a larger, 3,072 x 1,920-pixel display.

If you want to see what the laptop might look like, check out our coverage from last week, when icons of the machine were spotted in the MacOS Catalina 10.15.1 beta. If you needed more proof that a 16-inch MacBook Pro is coming, see our rumour round-up, where we've aggregated all the evidence, including trusted reports from reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

There's been talk about Apple possibly holding a second event this autumn; perhaps it'll be in October, and we'll see the laptop unveiled then?