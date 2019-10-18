Is this Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro? New laptop spotted in Catalina beta

Apple is supposedly developing an all-new, 16-inch version of the MacBook Pro, and the latest sign of its existence has just surfaced.

New clues spotted by MacGeneration have been found in the latest MacOS Catalina 10.15.1 beta. The beta code contained thumbnail images and references to a new MacBook Pro model called MacBookPro16,1. The images appear to show what looks like a larger MacBook Pro in both silver and space grey colours and with thinner bezels than the existing 15-inch MacBook Pro.

MacRumors has also confirmed these files are present in the Catalina beta.

Add it all up, and it looks like the 16-inch MacBook Pro is real, and we're getting our first look at the machine. Keep in mind Apple's products have leaked before via icons in Apple betas, including the iPhone X in 2017, the iPhone XS Max and iPad Pro last year, and most recently, Apple’s rumoured noise-canceling AirPod Pros in the iOS 13.2 beta. So, this isn't a one-off situation that can't be trusted.

Plus, Apple has been rumored to be working on a 16-inch MacBook Pro for months, with reports suggesting it'll arrive by 2020. Apple typically holds a second autumn event to focus on the Mac, so perhaps we'll know more soon.