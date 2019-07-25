  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Apple laptop news

Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro might ditch the butterfly keyboard first

|
Pocket-lint Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro might ditch the butterfly keyboard first
Best software deals! Mid-year madness hits GoodOffer24!
Best software deals! Mid-year madness hits GoodOffer24!

- Yaaas!

Apple has reportedly decided to stop using the butterfly keyboard - following years of criticism over its supposed faulty design.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), Apple plans to include a scissor-switch keyboard design on its rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro that's expected to launch in September. This design is apparently cheaper to produce, and it uses a new scissor mechanism that better supports the keys and prevents them from breaking.

Kuo also reported earlier this month that a new MacBook Air would get the redesigned keyboard, as will a 16-inch MacBook Pro next year. Although, his latest report says the new 16-inch MacBook Pro will get the keyboard first this year, followed by other models in 2020. Kuo has also said the butterfly keyboard may fully disappear in the long term.

Mac owners have long-criticized Apple's so-called "butterfly keyboard", claiming the keys can be damaged by something as simple as dust. The fix is time-consuming, too. As we've explained in our guide about how to get your MacBook butterfly keyboard replaced, Apple doesn't usually just replace the bad keys, but rather the whole keyboard.

Apple's new scissor mechanism should be similar to the old version Apple stopped using in 2015 (when it introduced butterfly switches, as part of an effort to make its MacBooks thinner and lighter). However, the new scissor-switch design will use glass fibers to reinforce the keys.

PopularIn Laptops
Is this Google's Pixelbook 2? New FCC filing suggests yes
Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro might ditch the butterfly keyboard first
Best keyboards 2019: Our pick of the top PC and Mac keyboards
Best gaming mice 2019: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
Best laptop 2019: All the top notebooks, 2-in-1s and ultraportables to buy today
Best PC gaming headsets: The best wired, wireless and surround sound headsets around