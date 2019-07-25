Apple has reportedly decided to stop using the butterfly keyboard - following years of criticism over its supposed faulty design.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), Apple plans to include a scissor-switch keyboard design on its rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro that's expected to launch in September. This design is apparently cheaper to produce, and it uses a new scissor mechanism that better supports the keys and prevents them from breaking.

Kuo also reported earlier this month that a new MacBook Air would get the redesigned keyboard, as will a 16-inch MacBook Pro next year. Although, his latest report says the new 16-inch MacBook Pro will get the keyboard first this year, followed by other models in 2020. Kuo has also said the butterfly keyboard may fully disappear in the long term.

Mac owners have long-criticized Apple's so-called "butterfly keyboard", claiming the keys can be damaged by something as simple as dust. The fix is time-consuming, too. As we've explained in our guide about how to get your MacBook butterfly keyboard replaced, Apple doesn't usually just replace the bad keys, but rather the whole keyboard.

Apple's new scissor mechanism should be similar to the old version Apple stopped using in 2015 (when it introduced butterfly switches, as part of an effort to make its MacBooks thinner and lighter). However, the new scissor-switch design will use glass fibers to reinforce the keys.