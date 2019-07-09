The 12-inch MacBook is dead - replaced by an upgraded and cheaper MacBook Air

Apple has added its True Tone display tech to the MacBook Air and has slightly dropped the price, too, for the back to school buying period. Yes, you read that right, the price has dropped!

Crucially, the latest Air update has meant the axe has fallen on the 12-inch MacBook. Originally the MacBook occupied a class of laptop - super thin-and-light - that meant it could sit under the MacBook Air.

But since the Air was refined last year and now occupies the same price point, there isn't such a weight difference - one of the MacBook's key assets - plus the Air is more powerful.

Of course, there's also the argument that many would-be MacBook purchasers would also opt for an iPad Pro, although we're yet to be convinced that the iPad Pro is a straightforward replacement for any Mac (or PC, for that matter).

Another machine popular with students is the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro - and Apple has also updated this line-up with the latest 8th generation Intel Core i5 processors. Gone is the version without the Touch Bar and in its place is a cheaper Touch Bar version, so there are now three Touch Bar versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

It also suggest that Apple has dropped the pricing of its SSD upgrades across the Mac lineup, too. That's a big deal as upgrades at the time of purchase have always been expensive.

Apple's Back To School promo period bags you a pair of Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones if you buy a qualifying Mac notebook or iMac

There's no word on whether these new models will feature a new keyboard after the recent issues where Apple has had to issue a recall for its butterfly keyboard.

Of course, all these models will be easily upgradeable to macOS 10.15 Catalina when it is released in September - check out all the key features.