Apple is about to update its entry-level MacBook Pro, FCC filing confirms

- Most affordable MacBook Pro is getting an update

Apple might release a new MacBook Pro soon, as evident by a new filing that was briefly available on the Federal Communication Commission site.

The filing is no longer accessible, but sites were still able to comb through the FCC documentation. Reportedly, it concerned a device with the model number A2159, which matches up with other MacBook filings Apple submitted to the Eurasian Economic Commission in June.

FCCApple Is About To Update Its Entry-level Macbook Pro Fcc Filing Confirms image 2

The newer filing seems to confirm this laptop has a 13-inch screen and the same measurements as the current 13-inch MacBook Pro. The regulatory label also shows the same power rating of the existing 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Add it up, and it looks like Apple is prepping an update to the 13-inch MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar. Also known as the entry-level MacBook Pro, it's been sitting without an update in Apple’s lineup since 2017, MacRumors noted.

FCCApple Is About To Update Its Entry-level Macbook Pro Fcc Filing Confirms image 3

Unfortunately, this doesn't seem like a major MacBook redesign. If this was a drastic overhaul, you'd expect the dimensions to be much different.

But don't be too bummed.

There are rumours that we’ll see an all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro debut later this year, possibly in September, when Apple holds its iPhone event.

